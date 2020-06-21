© Provided by the Associated Press

Armed police officers carry out an operation during the first hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020, in an apartment complex in the town of Reading, where on Saturday a subject attacked people with a knife in a park in England. (Steve Parsons / PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Three people died and three others were seriously injured in a knife attack in a park in the British town of Reading on Saturday, police said, adding that what happened “is not currently treated as an incident. terrorist ”and the motive for the attack is unknown.

The local Thames Valley police force said a 25-year-old man, who lives locally, was arrested on the spot and no one else is wanted.

« There is no information to suggest that there is more danger to the public, » said Detective Commissioner Ian Hunter. « This is not currently being treated as a terrorist incident. However, officers remain open-minded about the reasons for the incident and receive support from their colleagues in the Southeast Antiterrorist Police. »

Police arrive at Forbury Gardens Park in Reading, England, to investigate a “serious incident” that occurred at the scene on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Steve Parsons / PA via AP)

The Press Association news agency and Sky News had quoted security sources as saying that a terrorist act was suspected in the attack in the city’s Forbury Gardens Park. Police reported that several people were transferred to hospitals.

British media had also published that the arrested man was Libyan. Police did not confirm that version or reveal the name of the detainee.

The British Home Secretary said « deeply concerned » and Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his support « to all those affected by the terrible incident in Reading. »

Thames Valley Police detailed in a tweet that officers were requested to be present at Forbury Gardens around 7:00 p.m.

Royal Berkshire Hospital revealed that it was treating two people injured in the incident.

According to witnesses, police vehicles and helicopters went to Reading Park, a town of about 200,000 inhabitants, 64 kilometers (40 miles) west of London. Police blocked various streets in the city center, and the photographs showed two air ambulances in the area.

« There is worrying information coming from the Reading town center: Please clear the area because the police are investigating a serious incident, » Jason Brock, leader of the Reading Council, initially tweeted.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Twitter: “I am deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts go out to everyone involved, including police and emergency personnel on site. ”

The incident occurred hours after a protest related to the Black Lives Matter movement took place in Forbury Gardens.

Nieema Hassan, one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest, said the protesters had withdrawn when the violence occurred. On social media, Hassan noted that she was “praying for the affected people. I hope you are fine ».