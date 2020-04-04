The assailant attacked several people in a store with a knife, and then continued to attack people on the street in the center of the French city of Romans-sur-Isère

Notimex –

A man attacked with a knife this Saturday morning to several people in the center of the French city of Romans-sur-Isère, in Drôme, leaving a balance of two dead Y seven wounded Before being arrested, local media reported.

According to sources close to the investigation, the aggressor attacked with a knife several people in a store and then continued to assault people on the street around 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT), Europe 1 reported.

The arrested man is a Sudanese asylum seeker in his thirties. According to witnesses, he yelled at “Allahu Akbar” while running towards his victims, local newspaper France Bleu said.

The Lyon judicial police are investigating the motives for the attack. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is in contact with the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic, who are monitoring the situation.

Of the seven people injured in the attack, four are in serious condition, according to judicial authorities.