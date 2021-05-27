Knicks tie series with Hawks

05/27/2021 at 7:15 AM CEST

EFE / New York

The base Derrick Rose claimed his status as the winner of a league Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and scored 26 points that put him ahead of the attack by the New York Knicks who beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 in the second game of the Eastern Conference playoff tie, which is now tied (1-1) for best of seven. Rose, who came out of reserve, played 39 minutes in which he scored 9 of 21 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 triples, and was perfect from the personnel line, in addition to capturing four rebounds and distributing four assists.

Rose’s figure was felt more than ever after the Knicks’ new franchise player, power forward. Julius Randle, who the day before had received the award for Most Improved Player of the season, started again very inconsistent when miss the first six shots who made a basket at half time. Randle’s poor contribution put the Knicks down 13 points on the scoreboard.

But with Rose moving into the starting lineup to open the third quarter, Randle scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the period the Knicks took the lead. Randle finished the game with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, despite another bad night of shooting from the field – he finished it with 5 of 16, which was not much better than 6 of 23 in the first game.

But if Rose gave his best version, so did forward Reggie Bullock, who made four triples in the second half and also had 15 points, as the Knicks guaranteed there will be at least one more game at Madison Square Garden, in a season full of unexpected success for the New York team.

The base Trae Young scored 30 points as the leader of the Hawks’ attack after being 32 and scoring the winning tiebreaker shot in Game 1 of the tie, while Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and forward De’Andre Hunter added 18 apiece, which in the end could not avoid the defeat of the Hawks, but they return to Atlanta with the home field advantage in their favor.

Game 3 will be played Friday night in Atlanta, where the Hawks can be greeted by a packed full in the stands of his field from the State Farm Arena for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose made the basket and gave the Knicks the final advantage at 93-91 with 4:45 left and became the card kept by New York team coach Tom Thibodeau to surprise the Hawks and save the season. , while Young and Bogdanovic were always the Hawks players who kept them ahead on the scoreboard during the first half.

New York settled on Rose and power forward Taj Gibson in the second half and Randle opened it with a triple for his first basket. Canadian guard-forward RJ Barrett and Rose made consecutive 3s to cut it to 61-55.

Atlanta appeared to have recovered and held 12 points up on the scoreboard, but then Randle helped fuel a 16-2 streak for the Knicks by resuming his most aggressive offensive game after being passive in the first half. His jump shot after two consecutive 3-pointers by Bullock put New York up on the scoreboard with a 74-72 run with 1:45 left in the period. The rest of the way it was all protagonism of Randle and Rose that ensured the victory of the Knicks, despite the opposition presented by Young and Bogdanovic.

Game 3 in Atlanta will be the first playoff game at State Farm Arena since its renovation in 2018. It hosted this season’s All-Star Game.

Swiss center Clint Capela, although he finished with 12 rebounds and five blocks, was still not a winning factor for the Hawks, scoring only four points.

Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan acknowledged at the end of the game that his team lacked offensive consistency until the end and that they had missed a great opportunity to have gone 2-0.