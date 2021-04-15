Knicks squeeze Zion and Kings give up in the West

This is how the West moves, where the fight for the play in is defined: the Blazers are still not safe while the Lakers are staying afloat through the long weeks without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Mavericks have long been in seventh place, with one eye on the Grizzlies (who also smell like play in) and another on the two up front, just in case. From that lot, in theory, two of the four (from seventh to tenth) will come out that will play the qualifiers for the last two places in the playoffs.

The other two? Sometimes it seems that nobody wants them. The Spurs lost in Toronto against some low-lows Raptors and remain tenth (26-27), in negative and marking the border now behind some Warriors who are 27-28, recovered on Curry’s back after some dire defeats. The only pursuer begins to be the Pelicans, who also stumble every time they seem to straighten the course: defeat at home with the Knicks and 25-30, two games now from the Spurs. Because the Kings have given up. Disaster at home against the Wizards, eighth straight loss and 22-32, four and a half behind the Spurs and game tonight, back to back, against the Suns. Worse look, impossible.

In the East, Raptors and Wizards (after beating Spurs and Kings) are the two chasing 10th place, even cheaper: now 22-32 the Bulls, 22-34 the Raptors and 20-33 the Wizards. The weakness of the poor Conference gives them infinite lives, whatever happens. And the crisis of the Bulls since the arrival of Vucevic (an unexpected 3-8 in eleven games with the center) has opened a fight of three for a place. The Raptors, without Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent and DeAndre ‘Bembry, beat the Spurs with great merit (117-112) in what ended up being a duel of muscle and strength on the inside against points on the outside. The Raptors used big quintets, by force, with Anunoby (22 points) of guard and Siakam percussion (20 + 11), accompanied by Boucher, two newcomers like Birch (14 + 6) and Gillespie (9 + 8) and rookie Malachi Flynn, who is on the rise (16 + 7 assists) as the season progresses. In the Spurs they made triples Derrick White (6/11 for 25 points) and Patty Mills (5/11 for 23), and DeRozan added 19 points and 11 assists, with attempts in the last quarter against his former team, a final quarter in the that Flynn had eight points.

The defeat of the Spurs opened a door that the Pelicans did not go through, who crashed (106-116) against Tom Thibodeau’s shield wall and his rabid – and excellent – Knicks, who are 29-27 and seventh in the East in a brilliant season. Julius Randle returned to what was his home during a season (2018-19) and did it in a big way, like almost everything in this course: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5/8 in triples. In the end with more impact than Zion Williamson, who finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. And suffered a tremendous defense, Thibodeau’s house brand, a wall in the area and pressure from the outside to get the ball out of his hands. If the Pelicans want to squeeze out the creator Zion who’s been shining so brightly in that role in recent weeks, they need to surround him with shooters. This time, 6/28 in triples for Van Gundy’s, despite the fact that there were almost always two or three solo players, in theory those in charge of unloading a Zion that suffered double and triple markings. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points but did not shoot well and the rest was very little against the Knicks again made of iron, this time with RJ Barrett bad but with 3s from Bullock and contribution from the bench: Quickley, Derrick Rose … and Burks, who scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The last act came in Sacramento, where the Kings aired their current miseries, finished desperate with the referees and gave the victory to some Wizards (111-123) right now more alive. The two teams add 33 defeats, but the East is more permissive and the dynamics are different. The Wizards scratch where they can, pushed by Bradley Beal (31 points) and a Russell Westbrook at full throttle: 25 + 15 + 11, six triple-doubles in a row, 24 in the season and 170 in his career, already just eleven behind an Oscar Robertson whose record (181) it may fall this season. Brooks’s men took advantage of the Kings’ terrible defense, a constant disaster, to score 42 points in the first quarter (31-42) and secure the victory at the end, when Luke Walton’s men had gotten into the game fully (76 -82 in the third quarter). But there is no way– Eight losses in a row and 20 in 31 games since the Kings won six of seven about two months ago and they seemed on the way to resurrection. Nothing is further from reality.