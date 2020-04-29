With the arrival of Leon Rose as Executive Vice President of the basketball operations of the New York Knicks, there were expected to be many changes to the franchise. One of them was the possible removal of the GM Scott Perry and the search for a new coach. However, Rose has decided to give Perry one last vote of confidence and has extended her contract for one year.

Perry’s management has been characterized by mediocrity in terms of sports results, but unlike in other years, an ordering of the salary structure of the workforce. The Knicks have failed to be a winning team, and the draft picks still have a long way to go, but they are no longer that team that signs toxic contracts and could make it to the summer of 2021 with a well-developed base and plenty of pay gap.

It is worth remembering that the position of coach is still available, with interim Mike Miller as one of the candidates to continue occupying the position.

