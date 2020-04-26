After testing positive for the new coronavirus, the owner of the New York Knicks, James Dolan, is recovering from the disease that affects the world and is making blood donations for various medical tests to combat the pandemic.

According to a report on American ESPN, Dolan’s second test, done approximately three weeks after the positive test for covid-19, then showed negative for the virus. The director then registered with several New York hospitals as a plasma donor and has since made his blood available for research at the city’s Medical Center and also to Duke University’s medical field.

Antibody testing is widely regarded as a key to developing a better understanding of the coronavirus and, perhaps, a treatment. The initiative by the NBA team owner was first published by the New York Post.

In an official statement from the Knicks on March 28, the team reported that Dolan, 64, had “little or no symptoms” and self-isolated. During this period at home and without social contact, the manager continued with his duties in the franchise.

New York City is one of the epicenters of the covid-19 in the United States. This week the numbers reached more than 138,000 cases of coronavirus and almost 10,000 confirmed deaths, taking into account only the city in question, according to government officials. The country has more than 800 thousand cases in its territory.

The NBA has been paralyzed since mid-March and Madison Square Garden – home to the Knicks, the New York Rangers and used for various musical events – has been closed since. James Dolan started an employee aid fund initiative during the pandemic by initially donating around R $ 5.6 million.

Parallel to this, the leader said that the arena employees were dismissed until May 3. During this week, the board sent an internal statement extending the strike until the 31st of the same month.

