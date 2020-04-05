The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced this Saturday that the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and the NBA, in collaboration with Huang Ping, Consul General of China, donated a million surgical masks to be distributed to essential New York City workers.

In addition to the masks, the owner of the Nets, Joe Tsai, and his wife, Clara Wu TsaiThey donated 1,000 ventilators to boost resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a big problem and it is going to make a significant difference to us,” he said. Cuomo regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA and WNBA, in addition to the players and teams, have pledged $ 50 million for relief efforts related to the coronavirus that develops the deadly disease of COVID-19.

The Alibaba Group, of which Tsai He is a co-founder and executive vice president, having previously donated a million surgical masks and 500,000 coronavirus test packs to New York.

As of Saturday morning, New York had reported more than 113,700 cases of coronavirus and more than 3,000 deaths.

According to John Hopkins University, also as of Saturday, there are more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 8,100 deaths.

