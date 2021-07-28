Knicks interested in Spencer Dinwiddie and Evan Fournier

It was noted by the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper in the information about Kyle Lowry. The New York Knicks could be the new destination for the still player of the Toronto Raptors; however, Leon Rose’s offices would also be interested in acquiring free agents Spencer Dinwiddie and Evan Fournier.

Dinwiddie has turned down his player option with the Brooklyn Nets in pursuit of a long-term contract that will earn him between $ 20 million and $ 25 million a year. However, he comes out of a serious injury, and perhaps that could take points away from negotiating his new deal.

The 28-year-old guard averaged 6.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6 assists in 21.3 minutes on the floor last year before falling injured.

For his part, Evan Fournier, who is playing the Olympics, knows of the Celtics’ interest in retaining him, but he will also receive a call from the Big Apple, according to sources close to the situation.

The Frenchman reaped with the Boston shirt figures of 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.5 minutes per day.

