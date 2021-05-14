Kluivert temporarily replaces Hiddink as head of Curaçao

05/14/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former FC Barcelona player, Patrick Kluivert, it gets in charge of the Curaçao team on an interim basis, replacing Guus Hiddink. He will lead the Caribbean team in the next two commitments corresponding to the first round of qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup off the Virgin Islands and Guatemala, between June 5 and 8.

The dutch, who has a contract with FC Barcelona until June 30, 2021, has the approval of Joan Laporta and Guus Hiddink himself to put yourself at the helm on an interim basis. The current coach is still recovering from Covid-19 and not available for qualifiers.

The former attacker was in charge of the Curaçao national team between 2015 and 2017. The combine is currently running as first classified in group C, so two wins in the next two matches will give him would grant a direct pass to the next round, which will be played from June 12 to 15. They would face the winner of group D.

From the Curaçao Football Federation they pray for a speedy recovery of the current coach and trust the Dutchman’s great work: “We look forward to a speedy recovery and he thanks Kluivert for his availability and willingness to take the team under his wing during the next season.”.

Patrick Kluivert will not continue in Joan Laporta’s project

The Dutchman is responsible for formative football since 2019, but the arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency has ended up involving many changes in the sports organization chart. The current president informed Kluivert that He will not continue in the club from next season, thus ending his relationship on June 30, 2021. The Catalan has firmly opted for José Ramón Alexanco, who already held the position of director of formative football between 2005 and 2010, and will take the reins from the next campaign.