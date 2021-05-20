Kluber gets sixth no-hit of the season against Rangers

05/20/2021 at 8:02 AM CEST

EFE

Opener Corey Kluber pitched the sixth no-hitter Major League Baseball this season and the second in two nights, leading New York Yankees to a 2-0 shutout over Texas Rangers. The 35-year-old right-handed pitcher, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, gave base on four pitches to third baseman Charlie Culberson, and the perfect game faded. Kluber threw his gem one night after Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched one against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first no-hitter in consecutive days since 1969. Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and pitched 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. With his fastest pitch at 92.5 miles per hour, he mixed 31 curveballs, 27 cuts, 23 dunk, 18 changes and two four-seam fastballs. Kluber was pitching when he was injured after an inning last season with the Rangers when he broke a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut. That was the second straight season cut short for Kluber, whose 2019 season ended on May 1 when a ball hit him in the forearm.

It was the twelfth no-hitter in Yankees history, the eleventh in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home. on April 9 when St. Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in Padres history.

The Yankees got their runs in the sixth inning when Kyle Higashioka walked and scored on Wade’s 3-pointer. Then DJ LeMahieu hit a sacrifice fly.

The defeat was carried by South Korean Hyeon-Jong Jang (0-1) in 5 1/3 innings.

Flaherty reaches eight wins by beating the Pirates

The starter Jack Flaherty obtained his eighth victory of the season, he secured the leadership in the Major Leagues in that section and The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5. Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks, struck out seven in six innings and became the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight consecutive starts since John Tudor and Joaquín Andújar accomplished the feat in 1985.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit a one-run RBI single in the second inning and capped a cluster of five, marking the Cardinals’ victory.

For the Pirates, Dominican ranger Gregory Polanco (4) hit from four corners in the fifth inning with a runner on the trails. The loss was carried by starter Trevor Cahill (1-5) in one episode.

Soler supports the victory of the Royals

Cuban ranger Jorge Soler hit a home run to tie the game, shortstop Nicky López bunted and the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4. With their victory, the Royals “swept” a two-game series over the Brewers and earned their first series win over Milwaukee since June 2015. Soler (4) hit the fairway in the seventh inning, with no running backs in circulation. , against the pitches of the relief JP Feyereisen, who did not add a single out in the episode.

The victory was scored by starter Scott Barlow (2-1) in two-thirds of an episode. For the Brewers the defeated was Feyereisen (0-2) in one episode.

Bauers hits a home run against Ohtani

First baseman Jake Bauers threw the ball into the fairway and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2. Bauers (2) hit a four-corner hit in the fifth against Japanese starter Shohei Ohtani, with no runners ahead.

The victory on the mound was credited to starter Aaron Civale (6-1) in seven innings. For the Angels the defeat was carried by relief Tony Watson (2-2) in two-thirds of the inning.

Scherzer and Soto combine and outperform the Cubs

Starter Max Scherzer worked five full innings and Dominican ranger Juan Soto took the ball out of the field at the Washington Nationals win 4-3 over Chicago Cubs. Scherzer (4-2) allowed five hits, two runs, walked four and retired eight via strikeout en route to victory. On drums Soto (4) hit a full-lap hit in the fifth inning, with no runners ahead, no outs in the inning.

For the Cubs, Puerto Rican pinch-hitter Javier Báez (10) sent the ball to the fairway in the ninth inning, solitary, by hunting the pitches of closer Brad Hand.

The loss was carried by starter Jake Arrieta (4-4) in five innings.

Verdugo and Martínez hit back-to-back home runs against Toronto

Ranger Alex Verdugo and designated hitter JD Martinez hit back-to-back home runs and started the attack from the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3. Verdugo (6) knocked the ball out of the field in the first inning against starter Ross Stripling, and the next batter, Martinez (11) also hit full-back against Stripling. Puerto Rican ranger Enrique Hernández (5) also threw the ball from the field to Stripling in the second inning, with no runners ahead, and fellow receiver Christian Vázquez (3) also threw the ball into the street in the eighth inning, runners ahead.

The victory was credited to starter Garrett Richards (4-2) in 6 2/3 innings.

For the Blue Jays, second baseman Marcus Semien (10) homered with a teammate on the road. The loser was Stripling (0-3) in 3 2/3 innings.

The Venezuelan Acuña Jr. gives the victory to the Braves

Venezuelan ranger Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and The Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 5-4. With his home run, Acuña remains chasing the lead in homers in the Majors, adding 13. Acuña Jr., is second alone, and is only one to catch up with the current leader, the Japanese Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani, who adds 14. The Venezuelan is the leader of home runs in the National League. Acuña Jr. drilled Jacob Barnes’ first pitch (1-1), sending the ball to center field.

The victory was scored by closer Will Smith (1-4) in one episode.

For the Mets, Dominican third baseman Jonathan Villar (4) took the ball out of the field in the fourth inning. The defeat was carried by Barnes.

Arozarena hits 2 home runs against the Oriols

Cuban ranger Randy Arozarena hit a pair of home runs and finished with four RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Baltimore Oriols 9-7. Arozarena played with an explosive bat and punished the Oriols with two home runs. The Cuban’s attack began in the fifth inning with a 416-foot four-corner hit over the center-field fence, with no runners ahead. In his first home run of the afternoon Arozarena punished starter John Means, in the second he beat the work of the first relay Adam Plutko. In the seventh inning he saw Plutko’s pitches and got the ball out of the field, taking a runner ahead. The Cuban’s second hit flew 427 feet down left field, taking South Korean pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi ahead.

The victory was credited by relief Ryan Thompson (3-2) in one episode.

For the Oriols, designated hitter Trey Mancini (9) hit a pair of home runs. Venezuelan shortstop Freddy Galvis (5) also got the ball off the field in the second inning, with no runners in the way.

The loss went to relay Paul Fry (0-1) in two-thirds of the inning.

Starter Trevor Rogers dominates the Phillies

Starter Trevor Rogers pitched seven and two-thirds innings on Wednesday night. Miami Marlins 3-1 win over Philadelphia Phillies. Rogers (6-2) allowed five hits, one home run, one run, gave away two walks and retired eight per strikeout.

Third baseman Brian Anderson supported Rogers’ work by hitting a four-corner hit. Anderson hit a full lap in the second inning, with no runners ahead.

The Phillies’ loss was charged by starter Zach Eflin (2-3) in a six-round job.

Posey drives in three runs against the Reds

Catcher Buster Posey drove in three touchdowns and San Francisco Giants blank Cincinnati Reds 4-0. With their victory, the Giants improved to 27-16 so far this season and posted equal numbers of 12-12 in games played off the field.

In the ninth inning Posey doubled to center field, driving in three of San Francisco’s four touchdowns in the ninth.

On the mound, starter Kevin Gausman (4-0) scored the victory in six innings, allowing one hit, walked two and struck out eight. For the Reds, the loss was carried by Wade Miley (4-4) in 4 2/3 innings.

Triumphal return of the Dominican Tatis Jr

The star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the diamond after having tested positive for covid-19 and did so through the front door after being perfect with the bat and being the leader that allowed his ninth beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0. Tatis Jr. hit a home run and went 4-for-4 with a touchdown and two RBIs in his first game after positive, and the Padres swept the Rockies in a three-game series. The Dominican slugger, who had not played since May 11, was three times shy of completing the cycle. The Dominican helped the Padres to win their sixth straight game and to reap their ninth victory in the last 10 games played. In the eighth inning, Tatis Jr. achieved his third extra base of the game, an RBI double.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth homered inside the field and starter Joe Musgrove (4-4) struck out 11 in seven innings for the win. Reliever Craig Stammen struck out all three of his opponents in the eighth inning and closer Mark Melancon ended the work of two hits by solving the ninth inning flawlessly for 15 saves in as many chances. Melancon is leader of the majors in the statistical section of the rescue.

During the fourth inning, Tatis Jr. found the first pitch offered by Chi Chi González (2-2) and sent the ball to the other side of the fence, between right and center field, when there were two “outs” in the field. account. The Quisqueyano accumulates 10 homers so far this season.

Giolito has 11 strikeouts, season mark

Starter Lucas Giolito allowed just two hits in eight innings and struck out 11, his best of the season, which helped Chicago White Sox to beat Minnesota Twins 2-1 in the duel of teams of the Central Division of the American League. Giolito (3-4) threw 111 pitches in his longest outing of the year, a breakthrough after a difficult first month. The fastball that Dominican designated hitter Nelson Cruz blew all the way down the middle in the third inning for his 10th homer of the year was the only time a Minnesota running back exceeded second base. Cruz, who went 4-2 with a scored and RBI, also singled in the first inning.

Reliever Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances. He struck out center fielder Max Kepler to end the game, which gave the White Sox their 20th win in their last 28 games.

Dominican outfielder Leury Garcia doubled in the first at bat off starter Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by right fielder Adam Eaton. Garcia later gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Shoemaker pitched six innings for the third time this season, a sign of encouragement for a Twins who have lost 11 of their last 14 games.