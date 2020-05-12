Miroslav Klose and Hansi Flick agree that the legendary goalscorer of the German team will become the second coach of Bayern Munich next season. Klose is currently the coach of the Bavarian under-17 team and would like to take his career on the bench a step further, according to Bild.

04/16/2020 at 10:57

CEST

Antonio Tuachi

A few weeks ago Flick spoke about this possibility but did not seem to be very clear: “I spoke to Miro, but I will also speak to one or the other.” But he finished by extending his hand to the former Lazio player: “I think it would be an asset to our team of coaches. But you have to decide for yourself. It is not just my decision. “

The operation must have the approval of Hasan Salihamidzic, the sports director, who a few months ago had a slight brush with Klose, since the Bosnian wanted the former striker to leave the bench of sub17 and take the reins of sub19 but the will of ‘Miro’ prevailed.

From summer Klose will have the professional qualification of the DFB (German Football Federation) and sYour intention is to continue growing as a technician in a position that will demand more. From Bild they assure that the movement would be the most logical considering the good relationship between Flick and the top scorer in World Cup history.

.