Former international Miroslav Klose, top scorer in World Cup history, will become assistant coach of Bayern coach Hansi Flick from July 1. Klose has previously served as a coach at Bayern’s youth academy.

“We are very happy that Miro has decided to take that step from the quarry to professionals. He is the most successful German striker in the last 15 or 20 years. I am sure that our strikers will benefit from working with him first and foremost, “said Bayern Board of Trustees President Karlheinz Rummenigge.

According to Rummenigge, Klose was Flick’s desired candidate for the position. Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic recalled that Klose had been at the helm of Bayern’s under-17 team for two years with good sports results.

Klose, for his part, said he was happy about his new assignment and his work with Flick. who has he known since this was Joachim Löw’s second in the German teamto. Klose was a player at Bayern between 2007 and 2011. In his first season he formed a famous trio with Franck Ribery and Luca Toni who was known as the “Rikloni” formula.

