BetPlay League

Klopp’s dance at Liverpool celebration reminded of ‘Pecoso’

Julián Bermúdez

June 26, 2020, 01:48 p.m.

The German coach celebrated with everything in England and in Colombia they remembered the manizaleño.

Liverpool became champion of the Premier League and the madness of the players and the coach in a private party was total. While the streets were filled with fans, they decided to do it in privacy, but they shared everything on their social networks.

One of those videos that has gone viral is Jürgen Klopp’s dance and that the players celebrated and shouted like it was a goal in a game.

But that dance recalled that Deportivo Cali title with Fernando el ‘Pecoso’ Castro in 2015. In celebration of that star, the coach danced to the applause of those who accompanied him.

The comments for this comparison have left several memes, but without a doubt they are two different coaches, each in his own way.