In England They are already evaluating a possible return from the Premier League, a tournament that had to be temporarily suspended after the coronavirus outbreak. The Liverpool He is the current leader with 82 points followed, well by far, by Manchester City with 57 and one game less.

Nine dates remain to be played and except for a miracle, Liverpool would win its first Premier League since this tournament was created in the early 1990s. But what if this does not happen? The question was asked to the coach of the English team, Jurgen Klopp, and surprised with his response.

“There are more serious things in life than not becoming champions; many people around us have big problems. People are dying,” said the German coach who led his team to win the Champions League last year.

The coach spoke with RMC from France and also explained that “There are discussions with people who would like to have a season without a champion, but we played 76 percent of the tournament and that should not be ignored. We are the first and we should be champions. “

Yesterday the club returned to practice and the coach was more relaxed. “It was like the first day of school. For me, that was 46 years ago, but it must feel similar. I got up earlier than usual and put my uniform back on, this time to go training.”

In addition, he said that he is happy to see his team again and opined on the current situation of the pandemic: “Of course you cannot rest when you are concerned about the situation in the world, not in the same way that you do on an appropriate vacation But I don’t think we have a long cut between the end of this season and the beginning of next. “

It is expected that in the coming days there will be a definition on the return of the English clubs to training while it is speculated that the June 12 It could be the date for the return of the activities.

.