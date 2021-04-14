Klopp, to Owen Copland, a young fan with terminal cancer: “You will never walk alone”

04/14/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, sent a heartfelt message to Owen Copland, a young network fan suffering from aggressive stage 4 glioblastoma, via an emotional letter on behalf of the club: “We are all with you. This is not just a saying, it is something that we really care about”.

The German wanted to show all his support to the family and the young man, who has been living with this disease since last November: “When I listen to my players talk about what helps them when times are tough, one of the things they tell me is that the support of the club and the fans really makes a difference.”.

Owen Copland was emergency surgery for six hours a few weeks ago, but his prognosis is not favorable: the young man has a few days to live despite aggressive treatment. The family has managed to publicize the story through social networks and has managed to raise more than 12,000 pounds in recent weeks to cover the costs of therapy.

The 20-year-old decided marry your current partner after knowing the prognosis of your illness: “It felt good to see my friends and hear my godfather Luke’s speech.” Along these lines, he also wanted to thank the unconditional support of his entire family: “Before I took it for granted and since my diagnosis I have wanted them there by my side and they have been”.

The sister, surprised and grateful

Owen’s sister, Jane copland, has been very grateful for the support of everyone and, especially, for Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp: “We think he must have found out through word of mouth, and it was a very considerate gesture on his part. When we read the letter to Owen, and he saw who it was from, he couldn’t believe it. The look on his face says it all.”. “It wasn’t even about football, it was more about the message that he will never walk alone. He is very grateful for everything,” he said.