Klopp surrenders to Vinícius Júnior: “I was impressed, I was not surprised”

In the Champions League first leg

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, pointed out at a press conference that Vinícius Júnior’s performance in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals did not surprise him, but it did impress him. The Brazilian player scored two goals in the triumph of the Spanish team, which will have a 3-1 advantage for the return leg at Anfield against Liverpool.

“I was impressed, not surprised. He is an incredible talent, but we already knew him before, even before he arrived at Madrid, where he has obviously improved,” Klopp said at a press conference about Vinícius Júnior.

“He scored two goals, one of them we could have defended better, the other had a lot of merit. He had a great pass, great control and a great shot. This time we will try to defend better,” added the German coach.

