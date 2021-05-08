Klopp shows his support for Thiago

05/08/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

Thiago Alcántara is finding it difficult to adapt to the Premier League, and has not managed to find his best performance in a Liverpool which is currently out of the European positions for the next season.

The ex of the Barça and of the Bayern of Munich has received much criticism in England but his coach, Jurgen Klopp, has come out in his defense at a press conference and has highlighted how hard it is to adapt in one of the strangest seasons in the history of football.

“Thiago has arrived in the middle of a very difficult season, and has become a very important player for us. It is the most important thing we can say about him. He started very well, but he got injured and it was difficult because it took a long time before he recovered. And when he returned he did it to a team that was not really in shape, “Klopp said about Thiago.

As a player he works a lot and is a good boy who works hard, but technically he was used to different drawings at Bayern Munich. It is not a year in which a new signing shines, especially in the center of the field “he added.