No Liverpool player will be forced to train if he doesn’t feel safe, coach Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday after the Premier League leader’s first training in more than nine weeks.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp. 20/5 / 2020. REUTERS / Phil Noble

The English league was interrupted on March 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but clubs can now train in small groups.

Klopp told Sky Sports television after a first training session with 10 players that he expects all of his athletes to appear, but that they are not under pressure.

“The choice is theirs, that is clear,” said the German, who had two more training groups later on Wednesday.

I said before training: ‘You are here for free will. Usually, you sign a contract and need to enter when I say. In that case, if you don’t feel safe, you don’t have to be here. “

“There are no restrictions, there is no punishment, nothing. Therefore, it is their decision and we will respect 100%.”

“The boys are fine. We would never put anyone in danger to do what we want. Yes, we love football and yes, it is our job, but it is not more important than our lives or the lives of other people.” .

Liverpool were 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and two wins from their first English title since 1990 when the season was interrupted.

