Klopp has already chosen the footballer who would replace Salah in case of leaving Liverpool



Klopp thinks Salah did the right thing.

Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

Liverpool are not going through their best moment, which has aroused some discomfort in Mohamed Salah, who would be evaluating the possibility of leaving the club. Faced with this situation, his coach, Jürgen Klopp, would already have his ideal candidate to replace the Egyptian.

“If you want to go, you must go. If a footballer wants to leave, you have to accept what you have. I am a strong advocate that if there is someone unhappy who wants to leave, they must leave “Klopp said that he holds the same attitude as when Coutinho asked to leave the club.

“If Salah is not happy, whatever, then you have to transfer him and use that money to make changes in the team”, concluded the German coach.

Despite the fact that Salah’s contract expires in 2023 and that there is no club right now that can tackle his signing, Liverpool have decided to take their precautions and look for a possible replacement. In this sense, The Daily Mail reported that the set of Liverpool, in case Salah leaves the club will be the Englishman Jadon Sancho.

The skilled Borussia Dortmund winger has already been close to reaching the Premier, however, the negotiations between the German team and Manchester United, at that time, did not transcend.

Sancho, for his part, has played 132 games since he arrived at Borussia Dortmund in which he has scored 46 goals and delivered 60 assists.