Klopp apologized to Real Madrid after his controversial statement

“If anyone thinks I was disrespectful, I’m sorry. It was not my intention, ”he said Jurgen Klopp to RMC in the preview of the return match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield Road

What had the German coach said in the first leg? “This is a training ground. It’s as if we visit United and play in their training ground, ”he declared about playing at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas. This unleashed a clash of opinions and several Madrid characters were offended.

“At least Anfield is a real stadium”, on this sentence he had to retract to do what was politically correct. “About the real stadium… There have been stories about that phrase, I didn’t want to be disrespectful. If they think it’s the stadium they should play in that’s fine for me, they’ve played there all season, I know. They are renovating or enlarging the Bernabéu, I don’t know exactly, but there is no problem ”, he added.

During the week, Ronald Koeman, Jorge Valdano and other soccer players vehemently answered the coach of the English club. “When the Bernabéu is finished, what is going to look like a training ground is going to be Anfield,” claimed Valdano.

This Wednesday they will face each other for a place in the semifinals of the Champions League.