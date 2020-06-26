Airlines continue to suffer. While some large base airlines have filed for bankruptcy, many others are being rescued by the government, a group now joined by KLM.

The Netherlands’ main airline, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM since late 2003, will now be rescued by the Dutch government for a sum of billions of dollars.

Millionaire rescue

The Dutch government announced this Friday that it will grant 3.4 billion euros (3,810 million dollars to KML for the airline to overcome the crisis that the aviation industry is going through due to the pandemic.

According to what was said by the Minister of Finance, Wopke Hoekstra, this loan consists of a loan for one billion euros and close to 4 thousand 400 million more in guarantees for bank loans.

The conditions for accessing this aid package are diverse. In principle, KML should reduce its costs by 15 percent, improve its sustainability, and reduce the number of overnight trips made from Schiphol National Airport, outside Amsterdam.

With the condition of reducing its costs, KML must cut its workforce, which now consists of 30 thousand people.

In the words of Pieter Elbers, CEO of KML, stated that taking this rescue was necessary for companies to recover from the health emergency that grounded nearly 90 percent of their aircraft for several months.

Importantly, airlines around the world are slated to lose $ 84 billion this year, with their revenue cut in half.

« This is a very important step and I express my gratitude on behalf of all KLM colleagues to the state and the Dutch banks for their trust in our organization and our future, » the company said in a statement.

It is important to mention that the agreement includes the appointment of a « state agent » to supervise how the money is spent and to ensure that KLM complies with the conditions.

It’s not the only one

This rescue comes after Lufthansa, considered the largest airline in Germany, announced that it now has the government of that country as its main shareholder, which will naturally and irreparably modify the dynamics of said market in that nation.

The Lufthansa Supervisory Board accepted the rescue plan proposed by the government, which valued at 9 billion euros is the result of negotiations led by Berlin and the European Commission.

These cases demonstrate the complex landscape facing the commercial aviation industry in the world.

Remember, according to a report delivered by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), it indicates that the COVID-19 outbreak will force airlines to reimburse their customers up to $ 35 billion for tickets.

The figure is almost the same as in past months the association presented as the total profit for the industry during 2019: 35 thousand 500 million dollars.

The numbers don’t lie. The drop and in some cases no influx of people at certain airports will be an element for most airline brands to lose 20 percent of their value after the pandemic.

This is revealed in the latest report delivered by Brand Finance, which explains that the aviation sector will be especially hit by the coronavirus.

« The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that most carriers will fail within two months as a result of governments closing borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak. A large number of major airlines have landed most of their fleets and have announced plans to lay off thousands of employees, as they are now facing a crisis like never seen in the airline industry, « the document details.

