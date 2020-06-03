Jürgen Klinsmann was a ten-year-old fingerling who was running around in the provincial Göppingen when his idol, Franz Beckenbauer, lifted the 1974 World Cup. Sixteen years later, Klinsmann raised his own World Cup in Rome. He was sponsored by Beckenbauer, coach and Kaiser of the Germany that has just been unified.

“The 1990 team was a reflection of Beckenbauer in many ways,” says Klinsmann, in an email exchange from his California home. “The preparation was millimeter, the ambition was maximum, we never doubted, we were self-critical when we needed to be, and we only focused on winning. Beckenbauer lived his whole life to simply be the best. It inspired us all. And it still inspires us. ”

Next Monday marks three decades since the start of the most boring World Cup in history, the threshold of the universalization of the catenaccio and a prelude to a disappointing World Cup era. Klinsmann, top scorer of the Mannschaft [47 goles en 108 partidos], is unable to consider whether Beckenbauer, the midfielder who dazzled the world in 1966, ended up becoming one of the main responsible for stagnating the evolution of football when he put up to five central defenders to rule with lead foot the area that had previously populated the subtle foot ruffles like him. Augenthaler, Kholer, Buchwald, Reuter, Berthold, Brehme, and Thon, all potential center backs except Brehme, were distributed by Beckenbauer between the three-back line, the wings and the midfield during the 1990 tournament. A synchronized overpopulation that, with the persuasive force of the trophy in hand created a trend. Italy, France and Spain, among others, did the same in the following years.

“We didn’t need to train him too much because it was a performance based on the nature and personality of the players,” says Klinsmann, who as coach led Germany at the 2006 World Cup with a much more offensive philosophy. “Each World Cup is a reflection of the technical, tactical and physical development of the ten biggest clubs in Europe at the moment. The difference of the World Cup is that the cultural and mental aspect is decisive. That chemistry in a selection is decisive and we had it. Augenthaler could always move forward, Matthäus could get between the centrals and pass 40 or 50 meters with ease, and so on. We had the good fortune to know each other for many years and we saw the deserts with our eyes closed ”.

Klinsmann does not believe that what happened in 1990 was really new. “Bayern”, he observes, “used defenses to attack since the 70s. Breitner and Beckenbauer were the most famous, and from there it became common to see players floating and exchanging positions between defense and midfield; Centrals advanced to midfielder positions that even at specific moments ended the plays in the rival area, as Buchwald did, or as Koeman did, who scored many goals without leaving the center of defense, neither in Barcelona nor in the Netherlands ”.

Guido Buchwald, the blond breakwater who advanced on the left wing before putting the center that allowed Klinsmann to finish 1-0 against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, excites the former scorer more than the mention of any other teammate. “Buchwald was Germany’s most underrated player for years, until in 1990 he showed everyone his true quality,” he says. “Now his nickname is Diego because he was able to deactivate Maradona in the final without making a mistake. With pure soccer! ”

At the suggestion, the coach does not stop to consider that Beckenbauer transformed the team by virtue of his personal career as a midfielder converted to a libero. Nor does it contemplate that the 5-3-2 scheme that Germany used in 1990 had nothing to do with Germany’s 4-4-2 in 1974, where Schwarzenbeck was the only central defender born of a team riddled with great interiors like Overath, Bonhof, Netzer or Beckenbauer himself, who played central.

“Netzer, Overath, or Magath, like Johan Cruyff, were the classic numbers ten,” he disagrees. “And behind them came Schuster, one of the best organizers of German football. Everyone could lead the orchestra and be scorers, if necessary. But they always needed coverage from defensive midfielders like Buchwald, or from midfielders going from area to area, like Matthäus. ”

Klinsmann ditches the debate with idolatry. “Beckenbauer is, along with Pelé, the most admired soccer figure of all time,” he says. “His playing career, charisma, personality and friendly spirit provided the 1990 German team with all the energy and security they needed to advance to the title. Without Beckenbauer German football would not be what it is today. During the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he learned many things about how to lead the group and put them into practice in 1990 with that optimism and confidence that characterized him.

Solved with a non-existent penalty from Sensini to Völler (1-0), the 1990 final was archived in the annals of the most soporific and badass shows offered by the entertainment industry. “When Argentina lost Caniggia by double yellow in the semifinal against Italy, their attack was limited,” says Klinsmann. “We were totally sure of winning the match. That it was boring and decided with a penalty is irrelevant. Today you remember the unforgettable emotions of winning a World Cup, not necessarily what happened in the match ”.