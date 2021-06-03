Klepac and Jurak win at the Roland-Garros 30th finals

06/03/2021

On at 15:46 CEST

The Slovenian tennis player Andreja Klepac, number 40 of the WTA and the Croatian Darija jurak, number 28 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and twenty-two minutes by 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-1 to the American players Madison brengle Y Danielle collins, number 299 of the WTA and number 106 of the WTA respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the round of 32 of the championship.

During the match, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 6 times, had a 76% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and obtained 60% of the service points. As for Brengle and Collins, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, achieved 72% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 45% of their service points.

During the round of 32 Klepac and Jurak will meet the Dutch Arantxa Rus Y Tamara zidansek tomorrow Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 2 and 13 on clay outdoors. A total of 64 couples participate in the championship.