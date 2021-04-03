Klay Thompson was angry after the brutal 53-point loss

The star of the NBA, Klay thompson reacted to the brutal defeat of the Golden State team Warriors against the Toronto Raptors.

The Golden State Warriors they were completely humiliated on Friday that even the injured Klay Thompson had to come out of his state of lethargy. After his team was utterly embarrassed by the Toronto Raptors in what turned out to be a 53-point loss, Thompson was unsurprisingly furious after the historic beating.

According to the veteran of the Warriors, Kent Bazemore, Thompson was visibly (and perhaps also audibly) upset by his team’s performance on Friday night:

Kent Bazemore on Klay / Steph / Draymond: “It’s a hard pill for them to swallow. We talking about, these guys, five straight Finals appearances. This is, by any means, not acceptable by them at all. This hurts them more than anything. Klay was fired up after the game. “ – Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 3, 2021

“It is a difficult pill for them to swallow. We talked about these guys, five consecutive Finals appearances. This is by no means acceptable to them. This hurts them more than anything. Klay fired up after the game. Kent Bazemore said.