Klay thompson He continues to recover from the serious injury he suffered in the past NBA Finals. The player of Golden State Warriors, who twisted his knee in the sixth game against the Toronto Raptors, is already looking ahead to the next campaign and, in a documentary that they are preparing about his rehabilitation, he wanted to leave a very clear message to all those who think that those of the Bahia are finished after the march to the Brooklyn Nets by Kevin Durant and they will not fight for an NBA championship again.

Here’s what Stephen Curry’s partner on the track says:

“I have to admit that there is something inside me that goes crazy when I hear so much nonsense around me, so many people commenting that the dynasty is over. I still have a lot to give to this game and patience makes the character grow. I don’t have I have to prove nothing. I have three championships and several appearances in All Stars, but I really want to show those critics that they are wrong. “

Check out ABOVE THE WAVES presented by @KPThrive, the short documentary about my physical and mental recovery from injury. #TrainTheMind #KPpartner pic.twitter.com/1Nw1ojuTBY – klay thompson (@KlayThompson) May 6, 2020

We will see what ends up happening, but it is true that a team is being left for dead that next year will have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in full condition. In addition, they have Andrew Wiggins and a draft pick in the top five (they are the worst team in the league to date).

