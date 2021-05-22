Klay Thompson sent a spicy message after the loss of the Warriors

The player of the Golden state warriors, Klay thompson Sended a message clear and precise after his team was defeated by the Memphis in the NBA.

Klay thompson he ventured via Instagram saying and at the same time feeling proud of the work his team did Golden state warriors on the NBA.

Here the message:

Klay Thompson via Instagram: “I am proud of every Warriors player. They went through a lot of adversity, and all of this will bear fruit when we win the ring next year. My best basketball is yet to come, we are not finished and the best is yet to come, I promise you. “ # 11💛 pic.twitter.com/MUMX1DCM0l – GSWL (@GSWarriorsLATAM) May 22, 2021

Shooter Klay thompson made it clear that the best stage of his career has not yet arrived in the NBA. and that in the next season they go with everything for the championship.

Klay thompson missed the entire season after almost fully recovering from his left knee in pre-season training for the NBA 2021.

Yes Klay thompson had been playing it was possible a qualification to the Playoffs of the NBA in this season and with a good record as they are used to having it.