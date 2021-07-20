Klay Thompson makes progress in recovering from Achilles injury

Improving properly, but still a long way from getting back on the slopes. Klay thompson continues working to leave behind his particular ordeal of injuries, an ordeal that has already been 2 years without playing since he was injured in the 2019 Finals, dramatic Finals for Warriors beyond losing them to Raptors.

First it was an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee (June 2019) and then (November 2020) came the injury to the Achilles tendon when he was getting ready to start the 2020-2021 season. Two devastating chained injuries that made him completely miss the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. A real disaster that has unleashed many doubts around the 5-time All-Star.

Now he is his coach, Steve Kerr, the one who has spoken to . about the physical condition of his pupil.

Kerr has indicated that Thompson is not yet having full contact on the court, “but he is beginning to move around the court,” said the coach.

“It’s a big step with an Achilles to be able to run again, it’s a huge psychological boost,” explained Kerr, who made it clear that Thompson is still a long way from being able to undertake a 5-on-5 training scenario.

The 31-year-old Californian continues to work with dedication and patience, knowing that the beginning of next season will be off-limits to him, but hopeful about the possibility of returning to the courts at some point in the next season.