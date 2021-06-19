Klay Thompson hopes to be playing in the first games of the season

The Golden State Warriors player, Klay thompson hopes to return in the first weeks of the next season of the NBA.

The Achilles tendon injury is one that takes about a year off to be at one hundred percent, I also have to take into account my left knee were the words of Klay thompson.

Here the data:

Klay thompson, from his boat, updating his approach to patient rehab: “Hopefully (I’ll be back) early next season. The Achilles tendon is like a 12-month recovery phase. I also have to take my left knee into account. I don’t want to come back and be half of me. “