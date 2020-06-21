Klay thompson suffered during the NBA Finals last season against the Toronto Raptors (in which the Canadian team achieved the first ring in its history) one of the worst and most serious injuries a basketball player can have, a ligament break. anterior crossover of the knee. The escort of Golden State WarriorsSpecifically, he fell injured on his left knee in the definitive Game 6.

More than a year after said injury, according to journalist Anthony Slater, of ., and reported by the media Yahoo! Sports, Thompson has been cleared by Warriors medics to start exercising on his damaged leg, meaning his injury progresses well.

However, this does not mean that the player is close to returning to training normally and at the highest level of intensity. The medical report details that Klay Thompson is far from having the physical form necessary for an NBA game.

The good news for Warriors fans is that the San Francisco franchise won’t play again until December, when Klay will, in principle, be fully recovered.

With Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green recovered from their injury, and also one of the highest picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, Golden State Warriors is once again one of the top candidates to win the NBA ring. It all depends on how the team led by Steve Kerr manages the health of its main stars, which has been greatly affected in the last year.