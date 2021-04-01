Klay Thompson, a loyal admirer of David Ortiz and Pedro Martínez

The player of the NBA, Klay Thompson, is a loyal fan of multiple Latino players who played in the MLB.

Thompson was a baseball player alongside his brother, who has been in the major leagues and is still trying to establish himself.

Exactly the opening day of the MLB, Klay thompson He shared a photo from when he was just a kid playing baseball, saying he was a loyal fan of Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and to put it better, a fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Here his words:

Happy opening day, I love the baseball season! @mlb

Fun fact: my favorite team growing up was the Bo Sox. Pedro, Nomar, Manny and Big Daddy, those were my boys! He said Klay Thompson.

Notably, Kevin Love and Klay thompson They played together in a baseball team when they were children, years later they had to face each other in several finals of the NBA, both at their highest level.