Klaus Meine: Another Happy Birthday Boy!

In Music News we love to let you know the new releases, new music, the best gossip and of course the best events, however, we also want to celebrate our favorite artists on their special day, that is, on their birthday, nobody is saved. ! Today we want to celebrate Klaus Meine for his birthday … Do you know how old he is? Surely you do not imagine it. We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Klaus Meine, a really talented German musician and composer, has his birthday this week in May, in reality he is not only a great artist endowed with a lot of talent, but he is also the vocalist of the hard rock and heavy metal band Scorpions , and has been since 1969.

He was born on May 25, 1948, so if we do the math, Klaus Meine is fulfilling this week, nothing more and nothing less than 73 years old! But let’s be honest, it does not reflect them at all, real, not at all, what it does reflect is the great experience shown and transformed into talent and magic, which is practically what we have been hearing in his career as a musician in each of his songs and also contributions to the band.

As a curious fact, did you know that Klaus Meine measures one meter with 63 centimeters? He has only one son, named Christian Meine with his current partner Gabi Meine.

Another curious fact, do you remember that one of the bands that your band played many times in a minibus without any reason? Well, he had to learn to drive before joining the band, in fact his first car was a second or third hand green Beetle! But actually his favorite car is the Mercedes – Benz SLS.