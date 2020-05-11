May 11, 2020 | 1:03 pm

US investment firm KKR will allocate $ 750 million in Coty convertible preferred stock and reached an agreement to acquire a 60% stake in its beauty and hair care division.

The transaction, which totaled $ 3 billion, includes a plan in which brands such as Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd will be part of an independent company with a market value of 4.3 billion, both companies reported in a statement Monday.

“We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with KKR, one of the world’s leading investment firms with an exemplary history of value creation,” said Coty CEO Peter Harf.

Upon completion of the deal, KKR’s investment fund will snap up an additional $ 250 million package in shares and Coty will receive $ 4 billion in cash payments to halve a debt of $ 8.1 billion.

In addition, Coty unveiled a plan to cut expenses by $ 700 million over the next two and a half years, after reporting a 23% drop in sales in its third fiscal quarter ended in March, compared to the same period in 2019 .

The deal comes after a series of efforts by JAB, Coty’s majority shareholder, to modify the business model of the company, whose biggest brands like CoverGirl are facing pressure from new competitors entering the market.

In October, the American beauty firm launched the auction of its beauty and hair care division, which sparked Unilever and Henkel’s interest, just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of beauty salons and hair salons.

Beauty industry changes during isolation

The Coty sale comes at a time when the beauty industry is facing a change in people’s drinking habits during isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Consumers are focused on maintaining a natural look and caring for their skin, which has impacted makeup and fragrance sales, according to industry analysts.

Makeup sales fell 22% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, while fragrance sales fell 13%, according to data from consulting firm NPD.

However, experts point out that online sales have soared during confinement, but that revenue represents only a small part of the industry’s total revenue.