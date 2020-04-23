Seeing the positive side of these strange times of confinement, the leisure of millions of people has become creativity and boredom an engine of action. Many have taken their time to make music, take courses of all kinds, exercise, and undoubtedly watch / play all those series, movies and video games that were on the waiting list. One of the latter has stood out these days: Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Photo: Special

This tribute to leisure was launched on March 20 to become the ninth installment of the Animal Crossing saga. Since then, thousands of people have dedicated their time to fishing, planting and picking fruit, and swapping crops for their hours of play. But now, the leisure of some video game fans has taken them to other horizons. As a new trend, fans have been recreating some of the most iconic album covers featuring the character KK Slider.

This amazing fanart has been circulating on Twitter for the past few days. As gamers will already know, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can choose from several songs to play on any stereo or vinyl player you can find on your island. But they can also be used to decorate the walls of your house with album covers with KK Slider.

Photo: Special

Some of the covers fans of the video game have thrown include Aladdin Sane by David Bowie, Currents by Tame Impala, and the second installment of Gorillaz Demon Days. Well, there they also recreated other jewels like The Black Parade of My Chemical Romance, the great Nevermind of Nirvana and even Queen II of Queen. So without further ado, here are some of the covers invaded by KK Slider that we find out there: