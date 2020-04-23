Seeing the positive side of these strange times of confinement, the leisure of millions of people has become creativity and boredom an engine of action. Many have taken their time to make music, take courses of all kinds, exercise, and undoubtedly watch / play all those series, movies and video games that were on the waiting list. One of the latter has stood out these days: Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This tribute to leisure was launched on March 20 to become the ninth installment of the Animal Crossing saga. Since then, thousands of people have dedicated their time to fishing, planting and picking fruit, and swapping crops for their hours of play. But now, the leisure of some video game fans has taken them to other horizons. As a new trend, fans have been recreating some of the most iconic album covers featuring the character KK Slider.

This amazing fanart has been circulating on Twitter for the past few days. As gamers will already know, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can choose from several songs to play on any stereo or vinyl player you can find on your island. But they can also be used to decorate the walls of your house with album covers with KK Slider.

Some of the covers fans of the video game have thrown include Aladdin Sane by David Bowie, Currents by Tame Impala, and the second installment of Gorillaz Demon Days. Well, there they also recreated other jewels like The Black Parade of My Chemical Romance, the great Nevermind of Nirvana and even Queen II of Queen. So without further ado, here are some of the covers invaded by KK Slider that we find out there:

k.k. slider, david bow-wowie mashup pic.twitter.com/zT08HwFx1W – fieri the flavortown cat (@kakimari) April 21, 2020

Lol, made this 3 days ago pic.twitter.com/pyow6MHcE8 – Moop (@ Moop87580440) April 22, 2020

joining the K.K. album covers pic.twitter.com/jBnSOpjXn8 – melissa coleman (@_mlktea) April 21, 2020

this has probably been done before but i just needed to do this for Me pic.twitter.com/BqXcsWUUTk – deranged gnome (@memedokies) April 20, 2020

Seeing folks doing the KK Slider Album covers… I had to get in on that action. Here’s some Nirvana. (posted it twice so the crop doesn’t kill it) #ACNH #kkslideralbumredraw pic.twitter.com/G7s4KB69BE – H0lyhandgrenade (@ h0lysarthole) April 21, 2020

shamelessly hopping on the kk slider album cover train pic.twitter.com/EAADyzNL8I – zucker struggle tweets (@alisyons_) April 20, 2020

kk slider album cover redraw / joanne pic.twitter.com/UitJQTQsaI – lais (@laislibe) April 20, 2020

K.K. SPACE JAM Idk if anyone’s done a KK version of this album cover yet (haven’t seen any) but if not, I’m here to Deliver the Goods pic.twitter.com/mc9sdNKXDh – @ FINALS (@yodelinyote) April 21, 2020

K.K Slider Forbidden Love #kkslider #ACNH #Selena pic.twitter.com/ccqRPXD0C3 – Gloria Félix (@GloriaFelixArt) April 21, 2020