KJ Apa and His Girlfriend Clara Berry Are Expecting a Baby

Get ready for some exciting news you did not expect to hear today: KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together !! The pair confirmed the news on Instagram.

For his announcement, KJ shared a hazy image of him and Clara laying on the couch, where her belly is visible. He did not caption the image, but the comments are already filled with congratulations, including one from his Riverdale costar Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed her first son River earlier this year. “Rivers soon to be bestie ♥ ️,” she wrote.

Clara, meanwhile, took a more direct approach and shared a set of photos.

KJ and Clara have been together for over a year. The pair first went public with their relationship in February 2020 when KJ first posted a now-deleted photo kissing the French model. Since then, they have stayed fairly quiet with their relationship, only posting photos with each other every once in a while.

According to E! News, Clara has been staying with KJ in Vancouver as he films Riverdale season five. Earlier this month, the pair took a helicopter trip together, and Clara shared images from the day on her Instagram.

After Vanessa, KJ is the second Riverdale star to become a first-time parent over the past year. May I suggest a Baby Riverdale spinoff?

