KiwiSaver Fund Invests in Bitcoin as Institutional Interest Increases

KiwiSaver Growth Strategy, a retirement fund managed by New Zealand Wealth Funds Management, has invested in Bitcoin (BTC). A report revealed this news on March 26, noting that the £ 254 million fund had allocated 5% of its assets to BTC. Apparently the company made this investment due to BTC’s similarity to gold as a hedge against loss in value.

According to the report, New Zealand Wealth Funds Management CEO James Grigor believes that this investment will see more KiwiSaver schemes adopt BTC in the next five years. According to Grigor, BTC has become a product that features most of the benefits of gold. Considering that many people have been buying gold to hedge against inflation in times of crisis, Grigor believes that BTC can serve the same purpose effectively.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

He noted that,

If you are happy to invest in gold, you can’t really discount bitcoins.

Giving another reason to invest in BTC, Grigor noted that institutional interest in the coin was steadily increasing. According to him, organizations like Galaxy Digital and Morgan Stanley investing in BTC means that BTC is gradually becoming legitimate.

New Zealand Wealth Funds Management reportedly updated their offering documents in October 2020 to purchase their first batch of BTC. At the time, a coin was worth roughly 7,300 pounds. Fast forward to today, BTC is changing hands at 38,484 pounds, which means the company’s initial investment has increased fivefold.

BTC volatility continues to inhibit adoption

Despite New Zealand Wealth Funds Management’s bullish attitude towards BTC, other KiwiSaver funds did not share the company’s outlook. For example, David Beetie of the Booster KiwiSaver scheme said that the fund cannot invest in BTC at this time because such investment would not have risk-return properties that the company considers acceptable. According to him, “BTC is too speculative.”

Sam Stubbs, CEO of the Simplicity KiwiSaver Scheme came to criticize the KiwiSaver Growth Strategy investment, saying:

I believe that bitcoin within KiwiSaver amounts to gambling, not investing. It amazes me that any KiwiSaver administrator considers it a legitimate asset class.

Pathfinder KiwiSaver’s Paul Brownsey took a completely different approach, saying he feels that the use of BTC as a store of value is overblown as its price is too volatile. He added that BTC goes against Pathfinder’s goal of offering low-carbon KiwiSaver funds. According to Brownsey, BTC’s carbon footprint is too large, since it consumes as much electricity as Argentina.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account