As we well know, summer has arrived and to have a variety of options on our menu of water, fresh drinks and natural, we recommend strawberry kiwi water. Unlike traditional recipes, this time we opted for an infusion of kiwi and strawberries to refresh you on these hot days.

Benefits of kiwi and strawberry water

Fruit water like kiwi and strawberry They are a source of vitamins and minerals that help our body and skin in health. One of the outstanding benefits of kiwi is that it helps digestion by being a fruit high in fiber and by not having a high level of calories it is a food perfect to help lose weight.

In addition to being a diuretic and helps with the loss of water in the body for pregnant women suffering from fluid retention. While on the skin like strawberries they are a source of antioxidants that help with cell regeneration that help us with acne, wrinkles and skin blemishes.

How to prepare kiwi and strawberry infused water?

Ingredients

½ liter of water

3 peeled kiwi

6 strawberries

Preparation method

The first step in preparing strawberry and kiwi infusion water is to slice the 3 peeled kiwis together with the strawberries and place them in the water. To ensure that the infusion is complete and you can enjoy a more intense flavor in the water, it is recommended to refrigerate the water overnight so that the water has the expected flavor.

Once you have finished the water you can refill to take advantage of the ingredients and the best thing is that when you finish the water you can eat the kiwi and the strawberries to finish. It is important to remember that these fruits are rich in vitamin C because it is ideal for beautiful skin and relaxation of our body.

