Kitzbühel ATP | Alexander Erler-Carlos Alcaraz: Fatigue was the worst enemy

Alcaraz, who comes from getting his first title on the circuit ATP in Umag (Croatia), He showed signs of fatigue in the third set, since he has accumulated a total of six games in the last seven days, and also has dragged some discomfort since last week on his right arm, where he wears a bulky bandage.

The 18-year-old tennis player from Murcia is the present and future of world tennis, since he is the first of the 2003 generation to win a championship.

The pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero, former world number 1 and winner of a Roland Garros, will rest for a few days to resume the North American hard court tour that will begin at the beginning of August with the tournaments of Washington and Toronto.

