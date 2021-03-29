Kites, Vaccines, Telomeres, and Posture Ecologists

The first episode of ‘A Very Interesting Week’ begins with a review of the most important science news of the last week. During the week of March that we are in, we have woke up several days with somewhat tricky headlines talking about a ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid, which has just passed Earth. But what are the chances that an object like this will impact our planet? Juan and Laura ask themselves these questions, backed by expert opinions, such as that of Amadeo Aznar, an expert in Planetary Sciences.

Although, without a doubt, the news that grabs the most headlines is that of the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to carry out strict pharmacovigilance. Francisco Roig, a pulmonologist at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, explained it to us in detail. The EMA has finally decided to resume vaccination by reaffirming that the vaccine is safe.

In addition, the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) has just announced that the shortening of telomeres, chromosomal structures responsible for the aging of cells, are also behind kidney fibrosis, like many other diseases. There is no reason why Laura finds them so fascinating! And, to illustrate this news, we have the intervention of Maria A. Blasco, director of the CNIO.

We continue the weekly review talking about evolution: did you know that female bonobos tend to adopt young that are not from their same group? This unusual event has excited our colleague Juan, and it is no wonder! Great news to celebrate the birthday of Richard Dawkins, creator of the so-called ‘selfish gene’. Finally, this week we celebrate World Climate Day, which coincides with the launch of a book that will not leave anyone indifferent: Real Ecologismo, by biotechnology expert JM Mulet, who has come to greet us.

Every Tuesday you can listen to a new episode of ‘A Very Interesting Week’, downloading Audible on your phone or tablet for free for a month, or even 3 months if you have Amazon Prime.