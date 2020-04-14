Final Fantasy VII Remake debuted last week and many players were finally able to return to Midgar after 2 decades of waiting after the debut of the original installment. As you know, this project will require multiple installments to tackle and expand the full story of the 1997 RPG, although its first game features a full development and completion cycle and so will each release. Mood is high in Square Enix due to the great reception and Yoshinori Kitase spoke about the future of this project.

The release of Final Fantasy VII Remake supposed that the recent issue of Famitsu magazine would be dedicated to the return of the legendary RPG and one of its sections includes an interview (via DualShockers) with Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the game. In it, the creative was questioned about what is in store for Final Fantasy VII Remake as a project and his response has ignited the fans’ spirits as it not only confirms that there is still a long way to go in this story, it also suggests that its expansion It could encompass past and even post events to the core events of Final Fantasy VII.

In that regard, Kitase noted: “Fans have been waiting for this game for 23 years, and I am happy that we were finally able to deliver it. It is a complete game that can be enjoyed on its own, but its story is far from over. With In this first game, we show how there is great potential for the future and include lots of clues as to what will come next. I look forward to seeing fan theories on social media about what might happen now. We will keep in touch with everyone so we can make this project grow together. “

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PS4 and at this link you will find all related information, as well as our written review.

