Sephiroth, from Final Fantasy VII, is one of the most famous villains in video games and fans continue to hold him to the highest of esteem despite the fact that the original installment debuted in 1997. In fact, many remember and highlight the way in Squaresoft handled the antagonist in that delivery and gradually introduced him. However, the development and launch process of Final Fantasy VII Remake did not leave room for the mystery of this enemy, understandable because it is all part of the same story, but this new installment has revealed interesting details about the original RPG.

During an interview published on the official Square Enix site (via Kotaku), Yoshinori Kitase, director of Final Fantasy VII and producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, spoke about the reason why the development team had to change the intention that originally He had respect to Sephiroth and chose to show it within the pre-launch progress of the new installment. According to the creative, for the 1997 RPG they thought of Sephiroth as an enemy that would pose a latent threat and show up bit by bit, just like in Steven Spielberg’s famous 1975 movie Shark.

In that regard, Kitase stated, “The way we handled Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII was hiding it, holding it back. You may not know it, but I was inspired by the movie Shark for its approach to elicit this powerful presence, but it never fully showed you the shark until later in the story. We wanted to build him as this really big and powerful character in people’s minds. By referring to him only indirectly, he created this feeling of fear and oppression, so when he makes his first appearance, it’s a big problem”.

Obviously, for Final Fantasy VII Remake this was impossible since, as Kitase mentions, most players know who Sephiroth is. However, the creative pointed out that although the villain is shown very early in the remake, he will continue to have that powerful presence and both the first part and those that follow will revolve around it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PS4

