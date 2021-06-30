Kit Harington shows us her little one for the first time

The British actor who debuted as a dad this year, enjoyed a beautiful day out alone with his son in New York, do you want to finally meet him?

Kit harington Y Rose leslie They began their romance on the set of “Game of Thrones” as Jon Snow and the wild Ygritte in 2012, but the couple continued their love story off-screen; they got married in June 2018 and they had their first child in February of this year.

Four months after his birth, we could see the proud father holding his baby in his arms during an outing alone in the Big Apple. Although the child’s name is still unknown, this week we met her adorable face for the first time; There is no doubt that the couple try to keep their lives very private.

Making the most of the summer weather, Kit took her little one to a park, where she sat on a bench with the child on her lap to contemplate the scenery. It caused us a lot of tenderness to realize that the creature shares the same serious expression that characterizes its father A little Jon Snow!

After enjoying the outdoors for a while, Harington put his son back in the stroller and they continued on their way. For the outing, the 34-year-old actor left his toned arms exposed with a black short-sleeved shirt, he wore blue jeans, glasses and white tennis shoes that looked brand new.

The happy family is in New York while Rose works on her upcoming HBO series “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” Kit, for his part, took advantage of his stay to record as a special guest in the long-awaited reunion chapter of Friends “The One Where They Get Back Together”, where he participated by remembering one of his favorite scenes .

While Harington explores his most tender and fatherly sideWe look forward to seeing you dressed up as the Black Knight alongside Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden in the upcoming Marvel superhero movie “Eternals,” which opens in November.