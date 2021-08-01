Kit Harington Gives a Rare Interview About His Baby with Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently welcomed their first child who shall one day rule the North (sorry, can’t help myself), and they’re super-super private about their family life. But! Kit just opened up a bit about being a father to his baby son in an interview with Access Hollywood, saying “They tell you and they don’t tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big, what you’re about to go through is big.’ You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it. “

Kit added, “Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find. I pretty much find everyday as he grows and changes, how does that change you? It’s a beautiful thing, it really is. “

Kit and Rose — who have been dating since 2012 when they met on set of Game of Thrones, duh — welcomed their son in February, with Kit’s rep saying they are “very very happy!” Rose had previously confirmed she was pregnant in October 2020, telling The New York Post, “I am thrilled to be expecting and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”

So happy for these two, both as a normal person and a Game of Thrones (minus Season 7) stan!

