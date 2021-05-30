Kit Harington, from ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Modern Love’ season 2

30 Must-Watch Recent Movies on Amazon Prime Video The Best Amazon Prime Video Series

For fans of ‘Game of Thrones’, Kit harington it will always be Jon Snow. However, the actor wants to get away from that character and, therefore, he will surprise us with a radical turn in the season 2 of ‘Modern Love’. The successful series of Amazon Prime Video He is already preparing for his return, which will be on August 13. Few details have transpired about the new plots that we will see and the character he will play, but we can confirm that the stories will continue to be inspired by the famous New York Times column, on which the fiction is based, and will have eight half-hour chapters duration.

In addition to the premiere date, the platform announced two signings: Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo. The first also came out of ‘GoT’ and we have seen it recently on ‘The Crown’, while the second was Charlotte on ‘Ratched’. For now we do not have images of the cast in the series and neither a trailer, but surely in a few weeks we will attend the expected launch. What we can anticipate is that there will also be Lucy Boynton (‘The Politician), Tom Burke (‘ Mank ‘), Anna Paquin (‘ True Blood ‘), James Scully (‘ You ‘) and Jeena Yi (‘ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) , among others.

Thanks to this production we will see Harington showing its most romantic side. In addition, the interpreter is one of the stars of ‘Eternals’, Marvel’s most anticipated film to hit the big screen next October. He will play Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight.

