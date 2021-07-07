Kit Harington and Rose Leslie together in Manhattan

The Game of Thrones couple was seen strolling and laughing through the city streets. She is currently filming a new HBO series.

If we talk about the most adored couples, Kit harington Y Rose leslie they are in the Top 5 surely. Their love was born on a recording set and today they share a life and a family together.

They are at their best and we deduce it this way because in recent days they have been happier than ever.

After introducing their little baby for the first time a few days ago, they are now enjoying couple time together.

Do not miss: Accompanied by friends, Beyonce and Jay-Z took a boat ride through the Hamptons

Strolling through the streets of Manhattan, they were seen walking after a lunch date that lasted two hours.

Kit’s romantic visit is because Rose is in town working on her next HBO series Max. “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (The woman of the traveler in the time).

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Audrey niffenegger. The plot follows the tangled and magical time-skipping story about the love between Clare and Henry, who has the uncanny power of time travel.

Until now it is known that the director will be David nutter, who also directed some chapters of the dragons series Game of Thrones. For his part, the time traveler will be embodied by Theo James, who we saw in Divergent.

Although we remember that this story already has an adaptation starring Rachel McAdams Y Eric Bana, which already has more than a decade since its premiere.

Far from what Rose has been doing for HBO, this production is about a romantic and loss story, although not in the tragic sense.

In this case, characters that did not exist in the film adaptation will appear. There will be entanglements with his ex’s girlfriends or Claire’s classmates, although we don’t have an established release date yet.

Continue reading: 114 years after the birth of Frida Kahlo, we remember an icon of feminism and art