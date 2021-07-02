Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, a couple from fiction to reality

They met on the set of Game of Thrones. Finally, in 2018 they said “yes” and had their first baby. A fairy tale and swords.

One of the most adored couples in Game of Thrones was Jon Snow and the wild Ygritte. And although finally in the series their destiny is separated, the reality is different.

Almost three years after being married, the young couple present their first child. Fruit of a love in fiction and in real life, the actors have been happy with this new stage of their lives.

But how did reality overtake fiction? In 2013 the third season of Game of Thrones was released. By then, the couple had already worked together and apparently, love was born on set.

In 2014 they were already engaged, although they only confirmed it in April 2016. After photographs of the couple were released at the Olivier Awards, there was no choice but to assume their responsibility.

At that time, Kit assumed that love was born in Iceland, during the recording of the season in which both characters meet.

Don’t miss: The Movie Kiss between JLo and Ben Affleck

“The country is beautiful, the northern lights are magical, and it was there that I fell in love. If you are attracted to someone and you have a love story in fiction, it is easy to fall in love, ”the actor told Vogue magazine.

In September 2019, just over a year after confirming their courtship, the proposal arrived.

The couple announced their engagement in the wedding section of The Times. In June 2018 the big day arrived, although what seemed like a fairy tale turned into a nightmare.

In November of the same year, the Russian model Olga Vlasova claimed to have evidence of maintaining an extramarital relationship with the actor.

Rumors and criticism did not take long to appear, although his press came out at a fast pace to deny the rumors.

After this great scandal, the actor was admitted to a rehabilitation center. This was due to stress and alcohol abuse days before the final episode of Game of Thrones aired.

The admission was recorded on May 19, 2019 at a mental health center in Connecticut, United States. The treatment cost $ 120,000 a month.

His wife accompanied him in the process and it was at the end of 2019 that the couple resumed their life.

Today, after struggles and falls, Kit and Rose coexist far from the press. Without giving any news of the birth of their son, the photos of the happy couple were made public.

Read on: Lily Collins brings back the 1960s to her “Emily in Paris” series