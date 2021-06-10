Kiss Me! New Release – Music News

Bésame, is the new release of Luis Fonsi in collaboration with Myke Towers! You’re going to love it! And if you dedicate it, it means that you are really in love! We present you this new premiere only by Music News.

“Bésame” premiered on June 3, and it has been a success, an original song by Luis Fonsi, this man what a barbarian! He has left us too much good music, very good collaborations and above all, tears with his songs, and we say tears because we dog his songs with the poison without knowing that it is toxic and then we go around crying remembering! That awful! Or is it just me?

Seriously, this song is going to enchant you! Luis fonsi decided to collaborate this time with the wonderful, talented and gorgeous Myke Towers! The song has been a success and the official video clip is even better! Go figure! Just a few days after its premiere, the official video clip of Bésame currently has more than 7 and a half million views! QUE!?!?!

Kiss me, is what we think when we see our crush, and this one I swear to you that it is not only me, we are all! We all want a kiss from that crush so desirable but not left! Well, not just crush, from your boyfriend, partner, ex partner why not !?

What is a fact is that this song is total inspiration, total love, a lot of emotion from those first times, those first sensations when we meet someone, I wish everything would stay still and stopped in those first months when people truly give their all. yes, and he gives everything to make things work, because time is passing and well… why should I tell you, that is already the subject of another song.

Meanwhile, get excited about kissing that special person and do not hesitate to dedicate, Bésame by Luis Fonsi and Myke Towers! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehCQMDKVJqU