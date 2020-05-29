At this point in the quarantine, we are already used to online concerts, as they are the only way to experience music in a pandemic. As we have seen since the social isolation began, many bands and artists have entered this new way of presenting themselves, but now the cool thing is coming because the Download Festival has something special for us.

It turns out that this huge festival, the most important in the UK for all those who love metal or something more punchy, was preparing for the 2020 edition, which was scheduled for June 12-14. As we know, the coronavirus did not allow this to come true, so they have made the decision to stream it for all the fans they have in the world.

And of course the Download Festival was raffled again like the greats, because in this online version we will have bandota performances like KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down to liven up the quarantine with a good headbang. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will show the highlights of the concert they played in 2015 as headliners.

The gang commanded by Steve Harris and Bruce Dickinson will release something very special taking advantage of the moment, with nostalgic performances and excerpts from his latest tour, Legacy of the Beast. To end, System of a Down will do the same with the shows they gave in 2005, 2011 and 2017 at the festival, where roll like “B.Y.O.B.”, “Sugar”, “Chop Suey” and more will surely play.

To finish off the powerful combo, we can also see concerts by bands like Korn, Deftones, The Offspring, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, Funeral For A Friend, The Darkness, Bowling For Soup and more. So all those who miss the moshpit and listen to punchy riffs already have a plan.

If you want to see KISS, System of a Down and Iron Maiden showing the shows they have given at the Download Festival, we tell you that all this will happen on the same dates that the festival was planned, June 12-14 through his YouTube channel. But while that weekend comes, check out a taste of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s 2015 performance:

Watch on YouTube

