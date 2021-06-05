Kiss in the mouth of Silvia Pinal to Alejandra Guzmán revives the theme

Kiss in the mouth of Silvia Pinal to Alejandra Guzmán revives the subject | INSTAGRAM

After everything that happened around Frida Sofía, new events continue to emerge that cast doubt on what is happening in that family, both because of what happened with her grandfather Enrique Guzman, whom he accused of having touched her improperly at the age of five, now Silvia Pinal has been in charge of receiving the controversy by sharing a photograph.

This happened through his official Instagram account where the Granny of Frida Sofía returned to demonstrate the unconditional support she has for his daughter Alejandra Guzmán sharing a photograph in which they appear giving a kiss in the mouth.

What was missing was another photograph of a kiss on the mouth, however, the actress wrote a few words to show her support for her daughter: “Alejandra Guzmán, Silvia Pinal, family, always together.”

You may also be interested: “Without teeth” Enrique left Alejandra Guzmán: Frida Sofía

Of course the comments they made us wait, receiving hundreds and almost thousands among which were some who had many likes and who drew attention like the following:

“It shows that it is not a passionate kiss, it is a kiss from family affection, It’s not like his dad who looks like a kiss of desire “and like this” The photo is lovely, too bad people take it all wrong, this is only love from mother to daughter, pure love.

In addition to this photograph, Silvia Pinal also shared a photograph in which we can appreciate a very important moment in her life, the christening of her granddaughter Frida Sofía, simply writing “The baptism of Frida Sofía”, reflecting a bit her feelings with all this theme.

In the image of the christening there are many comments supporting Silvia Pinal and others supporting her granddaughter.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“How long did she have to live for her to be as she is today? May God bless her and help her cleanse her heart, she deserves to be happy”, “Who would imagine that a person this small, without evil, growing up would having so much hatred and resentment in his heart, only the memory remains in photos ”.

Of course, many others were writing their point of view a little more observant saying: “In the same series by Silvia Pinal we could see that Alejandra claimed that she was not at Frida Sofía’s baptism so the photo is not from there or what is happening they say that María Félix did not let her approach, although it is not known with certainty ”.

It seems that these photographs did nothing to help the case, it could even be said that they only revived it and made everyone remember the matter and continue to comment on it, something that will not happen until a resolution is reached or simply when is left in oblivion.