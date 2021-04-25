Kiss “fake” Luis Miguel? This is how a woman celebrated the 51 of the Sun

Kiss “fake” Luis Miguel? This is how the woman celebrated 51 del Sol | Instagram

Internet users did not take long to react to a photograph that circulated on the occasion of the 51st birthday of the singer Luis Miguel, in the snapshot, a woman identified as Karina Jelinek, appears giving an affectionate kiss to “Sun of Mexico“Who they claim is” false “.

In the midst of the various congratulations dedicated to the acclaimed figure of music, Luis Miguel, a photo that circulates on social networks regained strong relevance after a woman dedicated a very special congratulation to it on the occasion of her birthday.

The supposed postcard belongs to Karina Jelinek to whom various comments have rained down in which they assure, it is not the famous one that we all know but a “double” of the “star king”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri.

On the occasion of the recent 51st anniversary, the woman, who was identified as an actress, businesswoman and model of Argentine origin, which, apparently, is seen giving an affectionate kiss to the interpreter of “Hasta que meorgó” on her cheek.

Happy birthday #LuisMiguel !!! ”, was the message that accompanies two of the images that she revealed on Twitter in which she appears“ kissing ”whom she supposedly calls the“ idol of the romantic song.

You may be interested Marcela Basteri does not live! Luis Miguel’s former manager reveals

Immediately, the reactions did not wait to appear on the famous social network, where users clarified that the supposed “Luis Miguel” is not the one we all know but is an “imitator” of the artist.

High double of Luismi ”, reads one of the comments, to which Jelinek answered bluntly:” Look for photos of “Luismi” in 2017 and it is the same, he refuted the woman

It’s the same … double but it’s the same, added another user.

That is not Luis Miguel, they assured in some of the messages, while others pointed out that the account that viralized the supposed image was not even the real Karina Jelinek

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Similarly, other reactions that were seen on the postcard indicated ironic comments to the disbelief that it was the “Puerto Rican.”

Why is Jack Nicholson being squeezed? … Some even suggested his great resemblance to Julio Iglesias.

The truth is that since the beginning of the pandemic, Gallego Basteri has remained very sheltered and has notably limited his appearances in public.

Currently, the artist was very involved in the episodes of the second season of his biography Luis Miguel: The Series launched on Netflix, they say, the opposite of the first installment of this production.

In a past program of “El Gordo y la Flaca”, Raúl “El Gordo” de Molina would have revealed that “Micky” was fine, however, he was very afraid of the pandemic and particularly the case of his close friend, Toño Mauri, who would have put on alert.

It may interest you Recrea Boneta Versace shirt by Luis Miguel and has history

The communicator revealed that the considered “maximum figure of the show” was focused on other projects, undertaking other businesses but without leaving his home, it was since his past 50th anniversary that the star of one of the most acclaimed series in the service streaming has stayed completely out of the spotlight.

During its last anniversary, it was a publication that would reveal the plans that the Sun would have carried out to celebrate his birth date, April 19, 1970, the magazine explained that Luis Miguel would have changed the plans at the last minute on the occasion of the pandemic.

Alone and confined to his yacht in Miami, he featured Hola magazine in one of the headlines of a past issue of his editorials.

It may interest you Luis Miguel appears on Tik Tok, he sings “Hasta que me perdón”

At that time, the naturalized Mexican singer would have gone through his birthday alone, without the model Millie Gould and stranded on his yacht located on the Bayside pier, he said Hello!