Kiss biopic is underway

Though the deal isn’t done yet, it looks like it’s almost done – there’s a Kiss biopic in the works for Netflix, which is speeding up the project in hopes that it will become the next ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’

The Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning (‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of Salazar’) will direct from a script by Ole sanders, based on an earlier draft of W. Blake Herron. The founders of the band, Gene Simmons Y Paul stanley, will produce the film, which takes its title, ‘Shout It Out Loud’, from the group’s hit song from their 1976 album Destroyer.

According to Deadline, the first medium to break the news, the film will go back to New York, specifically to Queens, where Simmons and Stanley were a pair of misfit children who became friends before starting their own band with guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer. Peter Criss. KISS tried to differentiate itself from bands of the time with their particular makeup and spiked clothes, but it was their wild fireworks-filled live shows that drew millions of fans, selling out tickets around the world.

Given the fact that Kiss has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, there was a bidding war for the band’s biopic, and Netflix appears to have come out on top. The original members of the band spent time moving their story to bring it to the big screen (the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ phenomenon). The pandemic has stopped its search for production for the project, but finally the plans have gone well.

Rønning also directed ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’, as well as directing ‘Kon-Tiki’ in 2012 alongside Espen Sandberg (with whom he co-directed ‘Pirates …’).

